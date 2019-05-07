76ers' Joel Embiid: Still battling illness
Embiid (illness) did not participate in shootaround and is considered probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
The big man has dealt with a variety of ailments throughout Round 2, and he's still battling the illness that limited him to just 11 points on 2-of-7 shooting in the Sixers' Game 4 loss. Prior to that, Embiid erupted for a huge Game 3, but given that he missed shootaround Tuesday morning, he'll likely be at less than 100 percent as the series shifts back to Toronto. Nonetheless, the "probable" tag implies that he's not in much danger of missing the game outright.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...