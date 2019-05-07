76ers' Joel Embiid: Still battling illness

Embiid (illness) did not participate in shootaround and is considered probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

The big man has dealt with a variety of ailments throughout Round 2, and he's still battling the illness that limited him to just 11 points on 2-of-7 shooting in the Sixers' Game 4 loss. Prior to that, Embiid erupted for a huge Game 3, but given that he missed shootaround Tuesday morning, he'll likely be at less than 100 percent as the series shifts back to Toronto. Nonetheless, the "probable" tag implies that he's not in much danger of missing the game outright.