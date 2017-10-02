76ers' Joel Embiid: Still held out of full-court 5-on-5

Embiid (knee) continues to be held out of full-court 5-on-5 work in practice, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reports.

Embiid did not participate in the team's intra-squad scrimmage over the weekend, and a team press release Monday confirmed that he continues to be limited to half court five-on-five work. Of course, the Sixers have good reason to exercise caution with Embiid, who is still working back from a procedure to address a torn meniscus. At this point, it's unlikely that he'll be cleared to play in Wednesday's preseason opener, but the team appears content to handle his status on a day-to-day basis.