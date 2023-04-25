Head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid (knee) didn't practice Tuesday, and that the team "won't know anything for at least a couple days," Derek Bodner of DailySix.com reports.

Despite an optimistic report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday, it sounds like the 76ers are going to give the MVP favorite a few days off before determining his status for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Philadelphia will play the winner of the Boston-Atlanta series, which could be closed out by the Celtics on Tuesday.