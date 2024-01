Embiid (knee) will remain out for Friday's matchup against the Kings.

Coach Nick Nurse was hopeful last year's MVP could get back on the court Friday, but he'll instead miss a third straight game. After appearing in each of the 76ers' first 14 games, Embiid has appeared in just 13 of the following 22. He's remained dominant when available, but the missed time is becoming a concern for a big man with an injury history. Paul Reed should draw another start against Sacramento.