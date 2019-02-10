76ers' Joel Embiid: Still questionable for Sunday

Embiid (illness) remains questionable heading into Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

It's reported that Embiid participated in about half of the activities during walkthrough Sunday morning and will likely play. Embiid was a recent add to the injury report heading into Sunday's contest against the Lakers due to coming down with gastroenteritis.

