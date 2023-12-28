Embiid (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to a sprained right ankle. He wasn't with the team for Wednesday's matchup in Orlando, and it's unclear whether he's joined the 76ers as their road trip continues. The 29-year-old's next chance to return will be Saturday against the Bulls, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain out for the second half of the back-to-back set. Paul Reed will likely continue to serve as the starting center while Embiid is sidelined.