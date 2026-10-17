Embiid finished with 27 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime loss to Boston.

Embiid didn't play when these two clubs met Saturday but was on the floor for the rematch. He had four turnovers, though he was still the most productive starter overall for Philadelphia on Friday night. The 2023 MVP finished the 2025-26 campaign by averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.6 minutes per contest. However, he was limited to 38 regular-season games. Embiid should still be considered one of the top players in the NBA, but his health will be a significant concern for the rest of his career.