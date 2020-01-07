76ers' Joel Embiid: Strong game despite injuring finger

Embiid had 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block in 33 minutes of action during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Thunder.

Embiid recovered well from a dislocated finger which he suffered in the first quarter, nearly finishing the game with a triple-double. Despite the gutsy effort, Embiid finished with under 20 points for the first time since 12/8. Embiid's status for Thursday's game against Boston could be in question, according to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com.