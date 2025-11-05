Embiid tallied 20 points (7-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three steals and four blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to the Bulls.

Embiid was held out of Sunday's matchup for rest purposes and looked strong throughout Tuesday's clash. After a sluggish first game of the new campaign, he's followed through with four straight games of scoring 20 or more points. Embiid's production has also been decent in other areas, averaging 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in five appearances this season.