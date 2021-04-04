Embiid (knee) tallied 24 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 12-17 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 win over the Timberwolves.

Embiid didn't miss a beat in his return to the starting lineup after missing 10 games due to a left knee bruise. Though the 76ers managed his minutes more carefully than normal, Embiid was a force on the offensive end, albeit with poorer free-throw shooting than usual. Embiid could have his minutes monitored carefully again for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday versus Memphis, but he shouldn't have any restrictions heading into the upcoming week.