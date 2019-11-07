76ers' Joel Embiid: Strong production in return

Embiid tallied 27 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Jazz.

Embiid returned from his two-game suspension, putting up a big double-double in the narrow loss to the Jazz. He struggled from the field, shooting just 5-of-16. However, his 16-of-18 from the line more than made up for it. He also played a team-high 36 minutes and so any lingering injuries would appear to be behind him at this stage. The 76ers travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Friday in what will be another tough matchup.