76ers' Joel Embiid: Strong showing despite defeat

Embiid tallied 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Heat.

Embiid logged his fourth straight double-double and 13th in his last 14 appearances. His production in terms of scoring has fallen off a bit this season, partly due to the fact that the 76ers lack the ideal spacing necessary to facilitate his going to work in the post. As such, the Heat went to a zone defense for much of this contest and kept Embiid from completely dominating offensively.