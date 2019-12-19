76ers' Joel Embiid: Strong showing despite defeat
Embiid tallied 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Heat.
Embiid logged his fourth straight double-double and 13th in his last 14 appearances. His production in terms of scoring has fallen off a bit this season, partly due to the fact that the 76ers lack the ideal spacing necessary to facilitate his going to work in the post. As such, the Heat went to a zone defense for much of this contest and kept Embiid from completely dominating offensively.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.