76ers' Joel Embiid: Strong showing in 26 minutes

Embiid delivered 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over the Hornets.

Embiid collected counting stats across every category and turned in a solid stat line despite seeing somewhat limited minutes. The offseason addition of Al Horford has allowed coach Brett Brown to lessen the burden on Embiid's shoulders, which bodes well for his long-term health over the course of the season but may result in a slight dip in several of his per-game averages.