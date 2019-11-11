76ers' Joel Embiid: Strong showing in 26 minutes
Embiid delivered 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over the Hornets.
Embiid collected counting stats across every category and turned in a solid stat line despite seeing somewhat limited minutes. The offseason addition of Al Horford has allowed coach Brett Brown to lessen the burden on Embiid's shoulders, which bodes well for his long-term health over the course of the season but may result in a slight dip in several of his per-game averages.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.