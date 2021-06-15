Embiid notched 17 points (4-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 21 rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Hawks.

Embiid went 0-for-12 from the field in the second half and was unable to carry the Sixers when the Hawks mounted a huge comeback, but the fact that he still pulled down 21 rebounds salvaged his fantasy performance. Even though the star big man was coming off three straight games with at least 27 points in the series, there's no question the Sixers need more out of him if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Expect Embiid to try and come out with a more aggressive mindset in Game 5 to be played at Philadelphia on Wednesday.