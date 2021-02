Embiid had 18 points (3-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

Embiid extended his streak of double-doubles to four games, but he had a rough night offensively and only made three of his 13 shots while also looking notoriously uncomfortable in the paint. Embiid also ended a streak of 14 games with at least 25 points, so this is probably an outing the star big man will try to forget as soon as possible.