Embiid chipped in 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 36 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Bucks.

The star big man didn't have his best performance as a scorer and struggled in terms of efficiency, both from the field and from the charity stripe, but he still posted a strong fantasy output due to his contributions in other categories. The reigning MVP is expected to have another massive year for Philadelphia, and his usage rate should climb even more compared to 2022-23 if James Harden remains away from the team due to his trade demands.