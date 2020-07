Embiid posted 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 90-83 scrimmage win over the Grizzlies.

Embiid was only able to make one field goal inside the three-point line as he struggled against the tough frontcourt of Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson. He'll look to get back on track during the 76ers' second scrimmage Sunday against the Thunder.