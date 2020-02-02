76ers' Joel Embiid: Struggles in dreadful shooting night
Embiid posted 11 points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 116-95 loss to the Celtics.
Embid's nine free throws represented the bulk of Embiid's scoring total, as he connected on just one basket in 11 attempts. His five rebounds represented his worst rebounding total since late November and exited the game after only 23 minutes on the court. It's rare for Embiid to struggle like this, so fantasy owners shouldn't be too concerned about Saturday's stat line.
