76ers' Joel Embiid: Struggles in Saturday's Game 1 loss

Embiid had 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 loss to the Raptors.

Embiid continues to deal with left knee soreness but battled through it once again. Nevertheless, he was stymied by Marc Gasol and Toronto's bevy of long-limbed wings, finishing with more field goal attempts than points. This was easily Embiid's worst performance of these playoffs, and he'll look to bounce back in Monday's Game 2 as long as he's healthy enough to give it a go.