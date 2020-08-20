Embiid went for 34 points (11-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 Game 2 loss against the Celtics.

Embiid has notched back-to-back double-doubles in the first two games of the first-round series against the Celtics and, while his two performances have not been enough to lead Philadelphia to wins, he's certainly looking like a productive fantasy asset, especially now that he's the undisputed go-to guy on offense with Ben Simmons (kneecap) sidelined for the foreseeable future.