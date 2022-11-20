Embiid totaled 32 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 18-20 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Embiid was his usual stellar self on offense Saturday, racking up 16 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds and four assists. He knocked down just two more shots in the second half on eight attempts, but still contributed another 16 points to give him a game-high 32 on the night after going 11-of-12 at the foul line. Despite scoring over 30 points for the fourth consecutive game, Embiid's effort would still fall short as Philadelphia snapped its three-game winning streak against Minnesota. The 76ers big man shot 20 free throws in the contest, his second-highest free-throw total of the season while also grabbing a season-high three steals.