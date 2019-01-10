76ers' Joel Embiid: Submits monster day despite loss

Embiid scored 35 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT) and recorded 14 rebounds along with two assists and a steal across 34 minutes Wednesday against Washington.

Embiid paced his team in scoring on 64.7 percent shooting from the field, and he got to the charity stripe with ease yet again. The 24-year-old All-Star has notched five straight double-doubles to begin 2019 and will continue to be a must-start in most if not all league formats moving forward.