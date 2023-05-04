Embiid ended Wednesday's 121-87 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 15 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and five blocks across 27 minutes.

Embiid made his debut in the Conference Semifinals after missing two playoff contests with a knee injury, but the reigning MVP couldn't make an impact as the 76ers suffered a disappointing 34-point defeat. The star big man should be healthy for Game 3 and should deliver a better showing as he shakes off the rust.