Embiid went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against Washington with an apparent left knee injury, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Embiid landed awkwardly on his left leg in the third quarter and appeared to be in considerable pain on the ground while holding his left knee. He was able to limp off the court under his own power and immediately went to the locker room. The exact nature and severity of the injury isn't yet known.