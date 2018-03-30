76ers' Joel Embiid: Suffers concussion, orbital fracture
Embiid (face/head) has been diagnosed with both a concussion and, after undergoing a CT Scan, an orbital fracture of his left eye. He will undergo surgery to correct the latter issue in the coming days and does not immediately have a timetable for a return.
Embiid collided into Markelle Fultz during Wednesday's contest against the Knicks, causing both the concussion and orbital fracture. This is a huge blow to the 76ers, as they had been lining up to potentially take the third seed in the Eastern Conference with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. That, in large part, has been due to Embiid's efforts on both ends of the floor, as he's averaging 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a combined 2.4 blocks/steals in 30.3 minutes. He's also shot 48.3 percent from the field and is hitting 1.0 three per game at a 30.8 percent mark. At the moment, it's not clear when he'll be back, but it wouldn't be surprising if Philly management held him out until the playoffs just to be cautious. More information on his timetable should arrive following his surgery. While he's sidelined, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes will seemingly split minutes at center and could both be worthy of fantasy consideration.
