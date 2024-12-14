Embiid (face) suffered a sinus fracture in Friday's 121-107 loss to the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Prior to exiting, Embiid compiled 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3.4 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 17 minutes. He was hit in the face shortly before halftime. It remains to be seen how many games, if any, the star big man will miss as a result of the injury. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele would presumably be the prime beneficiaries should Embiid indeed miss some time.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out, won't return Friday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Tallies big double-double in return•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Hefty restrictions if cleared•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable to play Sunday•