Embiid (face) suffered a sinus fracture in Friday's 121-107 loss to the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Prior to exiting, Embiid compiled 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3.4 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 17 minutes. He was hit in the face shortly before halftime. It remains to be seen how many games, if any, the star big man will miss as a result of the injury. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele would presumably be the prime beneficiaries should Embiid indeed miss some time.