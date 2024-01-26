Embiid had 31 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 134-122 loss to the Pacers.
Embiid led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while hauling in a team-high rebound mark and ending three boards short of a double-double in a losing effort. Embiid, who also led all 76ers in free throws made, has tallied at least seven rebounds in every game this year while posting all but five contests.
