Embiid closed with 51 points (17-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 17-18 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-113 victory over the Timberwolves.

Embiid led all players in Wednesday's game in scoring and shots made both at from the field and at the free throw line while posting a season-high point total and his second 50-point outing of the year. Embiid, who also hauled in a team-leading rebound mark in a double-double outing, is the fifth player in NBA history to have at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 12 straight games. Over his last eight outings, Embiid has averaged 41.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals while shooting 61.5 percent from the field.