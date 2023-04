Embiid ended with 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 102-97 victory over the Nets in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Embiid posted a team-high rebound total and hauled in the most boards of any player in Thursday's Game 3 while posting a double-double outing for Philadelphia. Embiid, who also led the team in blocks, has recorded a double-double in two straight postseason contests.