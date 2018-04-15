76ers' Joel Embiid: Targeting Game 2 or 3 for return

Embiid (face) said Saturday that he thinks there's a "pretty good chance" he returns for either Monday's Game 2 or Thursday's Game 3, Romona Shelburne of ESPN reports. "If it was my decision I would play, but I can't get back out on the court if I don't have the OK from them," Embiid said. "But everything has been going well."

Embiid has apparently ramped up his activity over the last few days, but still needs to prove he can go through contact in order to be cleared by the Sixers' medical staff. There's a chance that occurs prior to Monday's Game 2, so Embiid can essentially be upgraded to questionable for that contest at this point in time. Look for additional updates to be provided in short order, though all signs point to Embiid returning in the near future. Expect Embiid to sport a mask once available to play.