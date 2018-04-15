76ers' Joel Embiid: Targeting Game 2 or 3 for return
Embiid (face) said Saturday that he thinks there's a "pretty good chance" he returns for either Monday's Game 2 or Thursday's Game 3, Romona Shelburne of ESPN reports. "If it was my decision I would play, but I can't get back out on the court if I don't have the OK from them," Embiid said. "But everything has been going well."
Embiid has apparently ramped up his activity over the last few days, but still needs to prove he can go through contact in order to be cleared by the Sixers' medical staff. There's a chance that occurs prior to Monday's Game 2, so Embiid can essentially be upgraded to questionable for that contest at this point in time. Look for additional updates to be provided in short order, though all signs point to Embiid returning in the near future. Expect Embiid to sport a mask once available to play.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out for Game 1•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Unlikely to play in Game 1 of playoffs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Meets with doctors, still no timetable•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Undergoes surgery, could be back in two weeks•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Suffers concussion, orbital fracture•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out next two games•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....