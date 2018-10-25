76ers' Joel Embiid: Team-high 30 points in losing effort

Embiid finished with 30 points (9-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 19 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss to the Bucks.

Embiid was dominant again Wednesday, putting up a massive double-double in the 15 point loss to Milwaukee. The 76ers are struggling to find consistent scorers outside of Embiid, causing them to fall to a 2-and-3 record. On a personal note, Embiid looks set for a monster season in which he could very well end up a top 10 fantasy player come April. It is looking like those who managed to get him in the early second round are going to be very well placed to be a contender in their respective leagues.