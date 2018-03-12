76ers' Joel Embiid: Team-high scoring total in win
Embiid tallied 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Nets.
Embiid's scoring total served as a team high and his first over 20 points in the last four contests. With six other teammates joining him in double digits, the second-year center didn't need to shoulder a bulk of the offensive responsibility in the easy win. The 23-year-old big did bounce back from an atypical 27.8 percent shooting effort against the Heat on Thursday, and he's now posted at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the floor in three of the past four games.
