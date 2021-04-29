Embiid dropped 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-83 victory over the Hawks.

Embiid's time was limited thanks to the blowout nature of Wednesday's game. That's three straight outings in which Embiid has failed to record a double-double because of blowouts and his fourth straight contest without reaching double-digit free-throw attempts. Wednesday also marked the first time in nine games that Embiid failed to top 20 points.