76ers' Joel Embiid: Team not concerned about bruised hand
Coach Brett Brown indicated that Embiid may get a game off to rest at some point, but he didn't specify when, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
Embiid has been nursing some soreness and swelling his right hand, but all indications are that he'll continue to play through the ailment, which the team doesn't consider serious. Brown acknowledged Monday that it may make sense to allow Embiid a game off to rest, but the Sixers don't exactly have games to spare as they work to integrate new acquisition Jimmy Butler into the rotation. Embiid is coming off of a 33-point, 11-rebound performance in Saturday's win over Charlotte.
