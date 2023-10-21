Embiid scored 21 points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT) while adding five rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-106 preseason win over the Hawks.

The reigning MVP had trouble getting his shot to fall against the Atlanta big man duo of Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, but he made up for it at the free-throw line. With James Harden seemingly poised to miss the beginning of the regular season due to his trade demand, Embiid could have an even bigger role than usual in the Sixers' offense, even though he's seen at least a 37 percent usage rate in each of the last two campaigns.