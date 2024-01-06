Embiid chipped in 30 points (10-23 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 128-92 loss to the Knicks.

Embiid registered his 15th-straight 30-point, 10-rebound double-double, which ties the NBA record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1971-72 season. It came in a blowout loss to the Knicks on Friday, but Embiid has continued to remind everyone in the league why he won the MVP award in 2022-23. He's averaging 34.6 points on 53.5 percent shooting, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals over 34.1 minutes per game this season.