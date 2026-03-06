Embiid (oblique) will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports Friday.

Embiid has been sidelined since Feb. 26 after sustaining a right oblique strain during a win over the Heat. While he remains out for the immediate future, the 76ers announced that the big man has begun individual strength work, a positive sign in his recovery process. Philadelphia has a busy slate over the next week, and Embiid will miss at least the next four contests based on this timeline. Andre Drummond should continue to start at center in the interim, with Adem Bona serving as the primary backup. Embiid's next realistic chance to suit up will likely come in mid-March, although Philadelphia might opt to take a cautious approach with the injury-prone Embiid.