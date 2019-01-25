76ers' Joel Embiid: To be rested Saturday
Embiid will not play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to rest purposes, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Embiid has been playing through some lingering back soreness, and it looks like the 76ers are going to give the big man some rest after consecutive games with heavy workloads. In his absence, both Jonah Bolden, Amir Johnson and Mike Muscala should all see some extended minutes at center. Embiid is expected to return for the team's trip to Los Angeles on Tuesday.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...