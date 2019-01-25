76ers' Joel Embiid: To be rested Saturday

Embiid will not play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to rest purposes, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Embiid has been playing through some lingering back soreness, and it looks like the 76ers are going to give the big man some rest after consecutive games with heavy workloads. In his absence, both Jonah Bolden, Amir Johnson and Mike Muscala should all see some extended minutes at center. Embiid is expected to return for the team's trip to Los Angeles on Tuesday.