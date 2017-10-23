76ers' Joel Embiid: To come off bench in return to lineup
Embiid will come off the bench for Monday's matchup with the Pistons, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Embiid sat out Saturday's loss to the Raptors for rest, but is fully expected to play in Monday's contest. That being said, it appears he'll be brought off the bench to start the game, though an exact explanation for the reasoning behind the move is unclear. As usual, it's unclear how big of a workload Embiid will take on, though he's proven to be plenty capable of putting up big lines in limited minutes. Amir Johnson will draw a second straight start in the frontcourt.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will return Monday vs. Pistons•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: To rest Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Another double-double in Friday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Friday, rest Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops double-double Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to play roughly 16 minutes in opener•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...