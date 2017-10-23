76ers' Joel Embiid: To come off bench in return to lineup

Embiid will come off the bench for Monday's matchup with the Pistons, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Embiid sat out Saturday's loss to the Raptors for rest, but is fully expected to play in Monday's contest. That being said, it appears he'll be brought off the bench to start the game, though an exact explanation for the reasoning behind the move is unclear. As usual, it's unclear how big of a workload Embiid will take on, though he's proven to be plenty capable of putting up big lines in limited minutes. Amir Johnson will draw a second straight start in the frontcourt.