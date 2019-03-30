76ers' Joel Embiid: To miss next three games

Embiid will not be with the 76ers on their three-game road trip for load management purposes, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The plan is for Embiid to rest and and re-join the team when they return home for a game against the Bucks on April 4th. With the regular season winding down, it appears they are working to get their All Star center in prime condition for the playoffs. His absence in the immediate future figures to open up playing time for Amir Johnson, Boban Marjonovic, and Jonah Bolden.