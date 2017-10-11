76ers' Joel Embiid: To play Wednesday vs. Nets
Embiid (knee) is available to play during Wednesday's game against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid will make his highly-anticipated preseason debut Wednesday -- days after signing a five-year, $148 million contract. To some extent, the team will probably opt to play it safe with their big man and play him in limited minutes. On the other hand, however, the beginning of the regular season is about a week away, so it could be important to get Embiid comfortable in a real-game setting. Either way, this marks a huge step in Embiid's recovery and the 76ers' season as a whole.
