76ers' Joel Embiid: To remain out Saturday
Embiid (knee) won't play Saturday against the Warriors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Left knee soreness will prevent Embiid from participating in a fifth straight contest. The big man will have some time to recover, as the 76ers' next game is Tuesday against the Magic. In his stead, Jonah Bolden, Mike Scott and Amir Johnson should continue seeing extra minutes.
