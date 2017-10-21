76ers' Joel Embiid: To rest Saturday

Embiid, as expected, will get Saturday's game against the Raptors off for rest, as he has yet to be cleared for back-to-backs, Jake Pavorsky of NJ.com reports.

The 76ers will continue to be cautious with their star big man, who has played in just 33 NBA games since being drafted back in 2014. In his absence, Amir Johnson will probably absorb a significant chunk of his minutes at center. Dario Saric could also slide up to the position for small stretches, as coach Brett Brown noted he might do throughout the season. There is still the possibility that Jahlil Okafor sees the floor as well, though it would be ideal to get an official confirmation on that before deploying him in DFS.