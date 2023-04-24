Embiid (knee) could be back for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Shams added that the 76ers believe Embiid is dealing with a one-week injury and that there is a lot of optimism regarding his status. The 76ers will play the winner of the series between Boston and Atlanta which is currently 3-1 in favor of the Celtics.