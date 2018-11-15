76ers' Joel Embiid: Triple-double in loss to Magic
Embiid scored 19 points (6-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Magic.
Playing alongside the newly acquired Jimmy Butler for the first time, Embiid didn't have his most efficient offensive performance but still recorded the first triple-double of his career. He's already averaging a career-high 3.9 assists per game so far this season, but with Butler now in the fold to draw defensive attention, and J.J. Redick apparently remaining in the starting five to help spread the floor for the Sixers, Embiid's distribution numbers could continue to rise.
