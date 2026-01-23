Embiid amassed 32 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 46 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Embiid dominated his matchup with Alperen Sengun, regularly bullying him in the post and helping hold the Turkish big man to just 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting. This was the first triple-double of the season for Embiid and the ninth of his career, and it was also the most minutes that Embiid has played in a regular-season game since December of 2022. He's heating up at the right time, so as long as Embiid can stay healthy, he could be on a lot of winning fantasy teams this season.