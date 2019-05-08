76ers' Joel Embiid: Turnover machine in Game 5 loss
Embiid had 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 loss to the Raptors.
Embiid played through an illness and struggled badly on offense, committing eight turnovers. He hasn't been himself in these last two games, this after dominating during last Thursday's Game 3 victory. Raptors' center Marc Gasol has consistently given Embiid trouble, and It will be another quick turnaround for the star big man as the 76ers look to avoid elimination in Thursday's Game 6.
