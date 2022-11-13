Embiid finished with 42 points (14-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 victory over the Hawks. He tweaked his left ankle early in the first half and expects to play Sunday, though he did express some uncertainty about his status, per Derek Bodner of DailySix.com.

Embiid had his way with Clint Capela, going off for a season-high 42 points. He added production across all other categories, rounding out a stellar performance. It has been a relatively slow start to the season given the lofty expectations. He sits just inside the top 25 but has been a first-round player over the past week. Barring injuries, Embiid should be able to build off this performance moving forward, especially until James Harden returns from his foot injury. That said, Embiid is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz after tweaking his left ankle in the first half of the game, and he'll see how the injury reacts overnight to make a decision on whether he'll play or not.