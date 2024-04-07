Embiid will not play in Sunday's game versus the Spurs due to injury management of his left knee, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

With Sunday representing the second half of a back-to-back for Philadelphia, Embiid sitting is not overly surprising. The reigning MVP dropped 30 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's victory over Memphis, signaling that he is plenty capable of booming production moving forward, even if he isn't thunderously attacking the basket to his prior extent. Philadelphia is one game behind Indiana for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, with Embiid's next opportunity to take the court coming Tuesday versus Detroit.