Coach Doc Rivers said after Saturday's game that he isn't sure if Embiid (knee) will play Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The team will understandably be cautious with Embiid after he returned Saturday from a 10-game absence due to a left knee bruise. The 27-year-old center looked like his usual self in his return, posting 24 points and eight boards across 28 minutes. If Embiid is held out for Sunday's game, Dwight Howard and Mike Scott would likely be looking at increased roles.